CNN political analyst David Gergen says he thinks Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is a bigger influence on some of President Donald Trump’s decisions than any of the former presidents he’s spoken to recently.

Gergen was speaking with Ana Cabrera on CNN Newsroom Sunday night, who was asking about a segment in Chuck Todd’s interview with Trump where he said he’s spoken with former presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush.

“Do you see their hands in any of the choices President Trump has made as president?” Cabrera asked Gergen.

Gergen shot down the question, saying “I think these have been courtesy calls for the most part. I don’t think they swayed his decision making.”

“Listen, Tucker Carlson, Fox anchor, had more influence in the president’s decision not to hit Iran than did any of the former presidents,” Gergen continued. “He is not turning to them as previous presidents have when using force or contemplating the use of form.”

“Donald Trump is running a one-man show. He is doing it in the White House, domestically and increasingly that’s what he is trying to do in the world,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN.

