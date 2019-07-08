CNN’s Erin Burnett teed off on President Donald Trump tonight for him blasting UK Ambassador Kim Darroch and saying the U.S. won’t work with him.

Leaked cables revealed that Darroch said of the Trump White House, among other things, “We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

Trump tweeted today that “we will no longer deal with” him:

I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

….thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

“Here is the problem,” Burnett said. “He is holding the ambassador of our closest ally to a much higher standard than anyone else.”

She brought up North Korea and how, despite the “dotard” insult, Trump has continued to speak warmly of Kim Jong Un.

“Trump met Kim three times after Kim called him a mentally deranged dotard gangster dog,” Burnett said. “So let’s get this straight. If you’re an American ally and you criticize the Trump administration with being clumsy and inept, you’re done. But if you’re literally a murdering dictator, you get love letters.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com