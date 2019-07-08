comScore
CNN’s Erin Burnett: Trump Won’t Deal With UK Ambassador But Embraces ‘Love Letters’ With Kim Jong Un

By Josh FeldmanJul 8th, 2019, 8:55 pm

CNN’s Erin Burnett teed off on President Donald Trump tonight for him blasting UK Ambassador Kim Darroch and saying the U.S. won’t work with him.

Leaked cables revealed that Darroch said of the Trump White House, among other things, “We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

Trump tweeted today that “we will no longer deal with” him:

“Here is the problem,” Burnett said. “He is holding the ambassador of our closest ally to a much higher standard than anyone else.”

She brought up North Korea and how, despite the “dotard” insult, Trump has continued to speak warmly of Kim Jong Un.

“Trump met Kim three times after Kim called him a mentally deranged dotard gangster dog,” Burnett said. “So let’s get this straight. If you’re an American ally and you criticize the Trump administration with being clumsy and inept, you’re done. But if you’re literally a murdering dictator, you get love letters.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

