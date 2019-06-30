CNN’s Fareed Zakaria said he fears President Donald Trump is “so eager” for a deal with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Trump will “leave North Korea with nuclear weapons.”

“The great danger, Brianna, is that Donald Trump is so eager for a deal that he will settle for half a loaf or even a quarter of a loaf that will leave North Korea with nuclear weapons,” Zakaria told Brianna Keilar Sunday morning.

Keilar was filling in for Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union and hosting a panel discussion of Trump’s crossing into North Korea at the country’s demilitarized zone and meeting with North Korea’s leader.

Trump is the first sitting president to visit North Korea. Despite this, Zakaria noted that reaching an accord may be much more difficult than the visit may have indicated.

“It took one year — more than one year to negotiate, just the prisoners of war exchange,” he said. “And during that entire process, the North Koreans then, as they are now, are very tough, very shrewd negotiators.”

“I think that there is a danger here that the photo-op and the feel-good atmosphere kind of overshadow. The fact is these are very tough negotiators, they have very different view of the world and view of their security than the United States does,” Zakaria said.

Watch above, via CNN.

