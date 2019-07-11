CNN’s Gloria Borger Rips AG Barr for Pandering to Trump: ‘A Little Bit of Dear Leader’

CNN analyst Gloria Borger took apart Attorney General Bill Barr’s speech on President Donald Trump moving to drop the citizenship question from the Census.

“There was a little bit of the ‘dear leader’ in what the Attorney General was saying, and the way he said congratulation, Mr. President, for doing the right thing, and this is what the commerce department suggested in January of 2018,” Borger told Wolf Blitzer and The Situation Room panel Thursday.

“I think that this is such a political speech from the Rose Garden. It is the president saying that the Democrats are determined to conceal the number of illegal aliens in their midst, and we will leave no stone unturned and so he has two enemies: the Democrats and the illegal immigrants,” Borger said.

Barr’s speech explained the rationale behind moving to gather records on citizenship rather than introduce a question. “The impediment was a logistical impediment, not a legal one. We simply cannot complete the litigation in time to carry out the census,” Barr said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com