CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta offered up a pithy and devastating summation of President Donald Trump’s status as of 12:01 p.m. on Inauguration Day, 2021.

During a Friday night appearance on Anderson Cooper 360, Acosta was asked about the president’s briefly-almost-a-concession Rose Garden address about the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the day, as well as his incessant grasping at ridiculous lawsuits and various conspiracy theories to try to flip the 2020 election in his favor.

“This is the first time we have seen President Trump over a week, first time I have seen him talk about Covid for a while,” host Anderson Cooper pointed out. “His loss is further — the legal battles are falling apart. When is the inevitable going to happen?”

“Well, he was pretending in his Rose Garden address that there is some sort of way for him to get back to the White House come January 20th, that’s not going to happen,” Acosta noted. “He was even talking about at some point he’s not going to let this country going into the lockdown, but thenproceeded whatever the next administration will do, almost catching himself and acknowledging that Joe Biden will be taking the keys of the oval office on January 20th.”

“What was sad of what we saw in the Rose Garden, the president did not take questions and he seems to be out there to soothe his damaged ego,” Acosta added, bringing up the inevitable departure of Trump and the resulting greatly diminished status. “He was talking about the situation in New York and the pandemic as if his policies going to have some sort of effect on all of this after January 20th and that’s just not the case.”

“He’s been tweeting, talking about how he won this state and that state. We have to pay attention to those tweets because he’s the president,” Acosta concluded, before deftly sticking in the rhetorical dagger. “After January 20th, he just goes back to another crackpot on the Internet.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

