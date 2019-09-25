CNN’s Jim Acosta clearly did not think much of what he was hearing from President Donald Trump.

Appearing on The Situation Room moments after the president’s news conference Wednesday in Manhattan, Acosta offered a grim summation of what Trump had to say.

“As we entered this press conference there were a whole slew of questions about … whether or not just a sleazy new standard for presidential politics has been set,” Acosta said. “The president offered no apologies — that a president of the United States, or any political candidate, can go to a foreign government and ask for help to get dirt on a political opponent — the president offered no apologies, no regrets on that front. And it sounds as though, listening to what the president said during this press conference, he’d do it again!”

That said, Acosta is reporting — through conversations with sources inside the White House — that staffers are standing behind the president.

“At this point, it seems as though they have gone to their battle stations and they’re ride or die with this president,” Acosta said. “It doesn’t matter what the Democrats throw at them at this point. Even when it comes to a transcript that clearly shows the president sought help from a foreign government to get dirt on Joe Biden.”

Watch above, via CNN.

