CNN’s Jim Acosta Discusses Trump’s State of Mind, Says He’s ‘Crazy Like a Fox’

CNN correspondent Jim Acosta spoke with CNN’s Brian Stelter about President Donald Trump’s mental health, and Acosta remarked that Trump is “crazy like a fox.”

“I tell folks I’m not a psychiatrist so I can’t assess the president’s mental state, but I will tell you my sense of it is covering him for a pretty long period of time now is he’s more crazy like a fox,” Acosta said.

“What Trump tries to do is really control the narrative by saying sensational things that sound wild and nutty sometimes and he does this because he knows it dominates the news cycle,” Acosta said. “That makes it a priority for us in the news business to talk about him nonstop and he loves that and he capitalizes on that.”

Stelter broached the subject due to George Conway firing off a round of tweets Sunday that questioned Trump’s mental health, calling on him to “resign and seek the psychological treatment you so obviously need.”

Acosta was speaking with Stelter to promote his book The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.

Stelter noted that Acosta also quoted an unnamed source in his book who called Trump “insane.” Acosta said that was more figurative than anything, saying “I think he was venting his frustrations.”

“I went back later to this official and I said why did you say that?” Acosta said, saying the official told him “‘I was just frustrated with the president’s lack of understanding of the Constitution, the constraints placed on the presidency.'”

