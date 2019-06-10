CNN correspondent Jim Acosta warned “friends in conservative media” how President Donald Trump targeting CNN could become a model for future presidents and leaders attacking other press outlets.

“To our friends in conservative media, Anderson, I say this,” Acosta continued. “It is no guarantee that you get to stay in power forever.”

Acosta was speaking with Anderson Cooper on Anderson Cooper 360 about his book The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America. Cooper was asking about the balance of fact-checking and covering the president and covering bigger issues by writing a book.

“What I wanted to do is sort of take the big-picture view on this and say, is this the kind of country we want to hand off to the next generation? Where we’re now comfortable from here on out saying that the press is the enemy of the people,” Acosta said.

“Another administration could come in and do the very same thing to them and say, well, Donald Trump did it. Guess what, we’re going to do it to you guys, too,” Acosta said.

Cooper agreed, saying “when the shoe’s on the other foot–will they like that?”

Watch above, via CNN

