CNN’s John King Says Netanyahu Looked ‘Weak’ and Like ‘Trump’s Puppet’ in Tlaib, Omar Ban

CNN anchor John King criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ban of Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), saying Netanyahu looked like President Donald Trump’s “puppet.”

“The fascinating thing to me, like President Trump, Netanyahu’s calling card has always been strength,” King told his panel on Inside Politics Friday. “He looked like President Trump’s puppet yesterday, he looked weak yesterday. Does that impact the elections a couple of weeks away in Israel? Does it help him? Does it hurt him? He clearly thinks this is to his benefit. You can’t answer that here in Washington but that’s something to keep an eye on.”

Israel faces a snap election next month, following Netanyahu’s failure to form a governing coalition after the country’s April elections.

Earlier this week, Israel banned Omar and Tlaib from visiting the country as part of a congressional delegation. The move came just minutes after Trump pressured Israel to not allow the two congresswomen into the country.

