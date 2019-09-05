CNN anchor Kate Bolduan was confused by the apparent doctoring of a map held up by President Donald Trump to prove his prediction about Hurricane Dorian, saying “honestly, you could drop it.”

“What confounds me is why dig yourself deeper into something that’s clearly false when honestly, you could drop it. There’s a lot of more important things to be focused on like the current track of hurricane,” Bolduan said to CNN’s Brian Stelter on At This Hour.

Stelter agreed, saying “I wish he was tweeting more about the Carolinas and what’s going on around the coast and not Alabama. It is this tendency time and time again to double, triple down to prove you’re right even when you’re wrong.”

“When it involves a real-life emergency, I think it’s really worrisome,” Stelter said. “I think it’s a big deal he can’t admit he was wrong … frankly, I think this is going to be in the history books, this is going to be one of those lies that ends up in the history books.”

Bolduan also pointed out that Alabama was projected to be in the potential path of Hurricane Dorian last Thursday in an early model.

“But come Sunday–these updates come multiple times a day–by Sunday that was no longer anywhere in the threat zone,” Bolduan said, noting that Trump was still warning Alabama was going to be impacted by the hurricane on Sunday.

“The forecast was spot-on. Thankfully, the weather center, the forecasters paid by the government have been on top of this storm. It’s just a shame that the president isn’t listening to his own forecasters,” Stelter said.

Watch above, via CNN.

