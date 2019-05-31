CNN anchor Kate Bolduan confronted a Donald Trump campaign official over the president’s decision to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico over immigration concerns.

“Is it the position then of the president and the campaign that weakening the Mexico economy through these tariffs … is going to somehow help stop illegal immigration?” Bolduan asked Trump 2020 campaign official Marc Lotter on At This Hour with Kate Bolduan Friday.

“A good economy here and a bad economy down there is what has driven a lot of people north,” Bolduan said.

Lotter responded by saying “the president is serious about dealing with the national security, the immigration crisis that’s taking place.”

Bolduan pressed Lotter, asking “is it the position of the campaign that you believe that a worse off Mexican economy is going to somehow stop the flow of illegal immigration north?”

“This is entirely in Mexico’s hands. They can decide when the tariffs start, if the tariffs start, how high they go and when they come,” Lotter responded.

Bolduan noted that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has blasted the tariff plan.

“Trade policy and border security are separate issues. This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent,” Grassley said Thursday in a statement.

“How is Chuck Grassley wrong?” Bolduan asked.

Lotter said he has a lot of respect for Grassley, but argued the president’s emergency economic powers are helping “national security.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com