A CNN panel devolved into loud crosstalk after Donald Trump surrogate Rob Astorino refused to answer a question about Trump’s attacks on progressive Democrats.

Kate Bolduan, filling in for Erin Burnett Thursday night, was speaking with Astorino and CNN’s Keith Boykin about Trump’s rally.

Astorino refused to answer a question about the rally and instead talked about an unnamed Democratic friend in Connecticut who said she was scared of all the Democratic candidates and would likely vote for Trump.

“What are you talking about?” Bolduan asked, confused.

“She doesn’t like Trump doesn’t like his attitude or anything like that. But she may vote for him, she may vote for him because she is afraid of who the Democrats put up,” Astorino continued.

“I don’t care, I don’t care,” Boykin said interrupting. “You deflect to another issue and are not holding him accountable.”

“He denounced it today but nobody can accept that,” Astorino responded.

“Yeah he also denounced ‘Lock Her Up’ and it was chanted again last month and took a tour and stood around,” Bolduan said. “It’s not like he didn’t hear it.”

“You know, judge him on the next time,” Astorino said.

“How many more chances does he need?” Boykin asked.

“You can still judge him on the tweets,” Bolduan said.

