CNN’s S.E. Cupp: I Don’t See a ‘Winning Counter’ to Trump in the 2020 Field

As an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, conservative commentator S.E. Cupp has no desire to see the commander-in-chief win reelection. But as of right now, she doesn’t see anyone who can stop it.

Appearing on CNN Newsroom Friday, Cupp — during a discussion on immigration with Poppy Harlow — expressed deep skepticism that the 2020 Democratic candidates can take down the incumbent. She did so by noting that the Republican party reckoning for Trump may not come next November.

“I don’t think Donald Trump is a great face of the Republican Party, and I think in four, to eight, to ten years, the Republican Party is really going to have to pay for a lot of the political decisions that were made,” Cupp said.

Harlow seized on the comment, noting that Cupp specifically avoided saying that the GOP’s bill for Trump will come due next fall.

“You don’t they pay for this as a party in 2020?” Harlow asked.

“I don’t think so,” Cupp said. “The current democratic field, and the messages they’re running, I haven’t seen yet a winning counter to Trump.”

Harlow asked what a winning message on immigration might be for Democrats.

“Well, I think you have to acknowledge sanctuary cities aren’t actually widely popular,” Cupp said. “And you have to acknowledge, abolishing ICE, also not a solution. And instead of going to extremes, both parties need to grapple with real solutions.

“The problem with immigration is, for too long, it has been politically profitable to leave it broken. For both parties. Because they can run on a broken immigration system, and they can fund-raise on a broken immigration system. That’s a problem both parties have to reconcile. And so if you want to beat Trump in 2020, I think you have to acknowledge hard facts about immigration, and come up with real solutions that don’t scare half the country.”

Watch above, via CNN.

