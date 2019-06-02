CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd blamed both President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the failure of peace talks in Hanoi, amid reports that top North Korean officials have been purged.

Speaking on CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield Sunday, Vinograd said she doesn’t believe the alleged purge will affect the current relationship with Trump.

“President Trump has said Kim Jong-Un can do whatever he wants as long as he doesn’t break his promise to test intermediate range missiles or nuclear missiles,” Vinograd said.

“Kim Jong-Un and President Trump have one thing in common they like to blame everyone but themselves when the fruits of their labor were rotten,” she continued.

“[The summit] went wrong because it was ill-conceived and ill-prepared from the get-go by President Trump and Kim Jong-Un.”

