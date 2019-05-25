CNN’s Michael Smerconish opened today by asking if President Donald Trump “actually want[s] to be impeached.”

This week in Washington was dominated by a remarkable back-and-forth between the president and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And while it looks “petulant” to Smerconish, he said there may be more going on.

He brought up the idea that Pelosi was deliberately pushing Trump’s buttons and that Trump “seemed to be inviting the initiation of impeachment proceedings” a la “Go ahead, make my day.”

“Perhaps the president thinks that his opponents will rally around an expensive and time-consuming process only to have him emerge at the end unscathed and playing the victim,” Smerconish said.

Alternately, he said Trump’s annoyed, or perhaps it’s an attempt at reverse psychology (the “George Constanza”), or maybe Trump isn’t being strategic at all and just likes being “always on offense.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

