CNN’s Toobin: WH Officials Disobeying Trump May Have Saved Him From ‘Being Forced From Office’

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said that despite President Donald Trump‘s reported outraged at people who––per the Mueller report––disobeyed his orders, he should be glad they did and ultimately saved him.

The president publicly said today that “nobody disobeys my orders,” despite the Mueller report indicating that is what happened.

As Kaitlan Collins reported, POTUS does not like that portrayal and has been “fuming” and “seeking assurances from people who were still there that they’re following his orders.”

Toobin said the irony in all this is that Don McGahn “very likely saved” Trump’s presidency by disobeying hims orders:

“That’s the irony of the president’s ire there, his anger at people––McGahn, even Rob Porter, K.T. McFarland––all these people took Trump’s crazy orders and stopped them in a way that may have prevented him from being forced from office.”

