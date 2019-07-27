CNN anchor Victor Blackwell spoke with S.E. Cupp to explain why he called out President Donald Trump for attacking Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings, saying it is important to “speak out.”

“When the president speaks about a community with such disdain and disgust, I think that it is important that we speak out about that. That is what I was attempting to do this morning,” Blackwell told Cupp on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday evening.

“The people that live in Baltimore, as I said, love their children as much as anyone else in this country, in any district,” he continued.

“It is important to point out that, you know, as news people we cover this stuff. We report on it. I opine on it,” Cupp said. “But it is personal for many of us.”

Blackwell also noted that he feels like Republicans and supporters of Trump may have felt disrespected by his attacks.

“There are people in Maryland 7th who support President Trump,” Blackwell said. “There are Republicans. There are people that voted for him there as well. Sp when he dismisses them politically, it is really disappointing.”

The president on the night of his election in 2016 said that ‘I will be the president for everyone.’ He repeated that in the inaugural. But we have seen from the president, and he has been transparent about it that he prioritizes those who support him,” Blackwell said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com