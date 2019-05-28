Comey Goes Off on Trump’s ‘Treason’ Claims in New Op-Ed: ‘The President is a Liar’

Former FBI Director James Comey penned another op-ed today blasting President Donald Trump, this time going off on his “dumb lies” about the Russia probe.

He says he can’t just ignore Trump “when the president is a liar who doesn’t care what damage he does to vital institutions.”

“We must call out his lies that the FBI was corrupt and committed treason, that we spied on the Trump campaign, and tried to defeat Donald Trump. We must constantly return to the stubborn facts,” he writes.

Comey defends the FBI’s actions in conducting the investigation and even mockingly comments “Worst deep-state conspiracy ever”:

If we were “deep state” Clinton loyalists bent on stopping him, why would we keep it secret? Why wouldn’t the much-maligned FBI supervisor Peter Strzok — the alleged kingpin of the “treasonous” plot to stop Trump — tell anyone? He was one of the very few people who knew what we were investigating. We investigated. We didn’t gather information about the campaign’s strategy. We didn’t “spy” on anyone’s campaign. We investigated to see whether it was true that Americans associated with the campaign had taken the Russians up on any offer of help.

Comey ends by expressing confidence that the investigations will show “the work was done appropriately and focused only on discerning the truth of very serious allegations” and that there’s a reason “non-fringe media” isn’t spending time on “dumb lies.”

You can read the whole thing here.

[image via screengrab]

