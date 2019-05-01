Former FBI Director James Comey penned an op-ed that dropped this afternoon trying to answer the question of “what happened” to Attorney General Bill Barr.

Comey asks a number of questions in his New York Times op-ed, including, “How could he write and say things about the report by Robert Mueller, the special counsel, that were apparently so misleading that they prompted written protest from the special counsel himself?”

He answers his own questions by saying “amoral leaders” like Trump have a way of “revealing the character of those around them.”

On the positive side, he cites James Mattis resigning on principle when he disagree with POTUS. On the more negative side, well…

But more often, proximity to an amoral leader reveals something depressing. I think that’s at least part of what we’ve seen with Bill Barr and Rod Rosenstein. Accomplished people lacking inner strength can’t resist the compromises necessary to survive Mr. Trump and that adds up to something they will never recover from. It takes character like Mr. Mattis’s to avoid the damage, because Mr. Trump eats your soul in small bites.

Comey writes that people around Trump have to be silent when he attacks “institutions and values you hold dear,” and even when it bothers you, you stay around because “you are playing a long game for your country.”

But in the end, he concludes, you become too compromised and Trump has “eaten your soul.”

You can read Comey’s op-ed here.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com