Former FBI Director James Comey argues in a new op-ed that President Donald Trump is trying to “exploit” racism to help him get re-elected in 2020, and says it is damaging the country.

The New York Times opinion piece comes in the wake of two separate mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left at least 29 people dead and dozens injured.

Comey uses a metaphor comparing racism in America to a “radioactive racist soup” and argues Trump is “stirring” that soup throughout the piece.

“Our president thinks he is doing something clever. He lifts the control rods for a calculated and deeply cynical purpose: to harness the political energy unleashed. It will heat his re-election bid, he likely thinks. But unconstrained, it will damage the nation, in all directions. Only fools believe they can ride the gamma rays of hate,” Comey writes.

“Every American president, knowing what lies deep within our country, bears a unique responsibility to say loudly and consistently that white supremacy is illegitimate, that encouraging a politics of racial resentment can spawn violence, and that violence aimed at people by virtue of their skin color is terrorism.”

“Mr. President, because of what you have done, you owe us more than condolences sent via Twitter. You must stop trying to unleash and exploit the radioactive energy of racism,” Comey writes.

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com