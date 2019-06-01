Former FBI Director James Comey blasted Attorney General Bill Barr again after the AG’s interview with CBS News Friday.

Barr talked about Robert Mueller‘s public comments, saying the special counsel could’ve reached a decision on whether the president committed a crime, as well as talk about the investigation into the Russia probe origins, knock President Donald Trump‘s critics, and dismissing the criticisms of himself. He did say that despite his concerns about spying that occurred, he does not agree with the president that officials committed “treason.”

Comey took to Twitter this afternoon to blast Barr and say he “offers no facts” and shouldn’t be “echoing conspiracy theories.”

Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about. — James Comey (@Comey) June 1, 2019

Comey has repeatedly criticized Barr in recent weeks, including saying that the AG should “stop sliming his own Department.” He even penned that op-ed a few weeks ago saying Trump co-opts people like Barr by essentially eating their soul.

