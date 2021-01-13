A conservative member of the House blasted impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump by curiously training his ire upon Hollywood.

In a House floor rant Wednesday, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) blamed Democrats in the House for the current discord, then pivoted to blast prominent actors and musicians. Among those he name dropped in his bizarre comments: Robert De Niro, Madonna, and Kathy Griffin.

“[T]he socialists in Hollywood joined their allies in Congress,” Buck said. “Robert De Niro said that he wanted to punch the president in the face. Madonna thought about blowing up the White House. Kathy Griffin held up a likeness of the president’s beheaded head (sic), and nothing was said by my colleagues at that point in time.”

Buck’s comments on the House floor follow a similar track to what he said on CNN’s New Day earlier in the day, telling flabbergasted anchor John Berman that “both sides” were responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]