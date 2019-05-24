Mediaite founder Dan Abrams joined CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday night for a discussion in which they shrugged off Attorney General William Barr‘s investigation into the origins of Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

Abrams was asked if it was “appropriate” for Donald Trump to order the intelligence community’s cooperation with the Justice Department, which comes on top of the president authorizing Barr to declassify all information he finds regarding 2016 surveillance of the Trump campaign. Abrams answered that its a “fair” investigation, but right now there’s no “credible accusation of wrongdoing” to base it on.

“Look, we know pretty much how the investigation started. We know why it started,” Abrams said. “If there’s new information that we don’t know of, hey, I’m all for it. But Chris Wray, director of the FBI said, you know, I haven’t seen anything out there that involves wrongdoing.”

Abrams went on to say that the origins of the Russia investigation could be understood if one “connect the dots” between individuals like Carter Page and George Papadopoulos. The conversation also touched on Trump’s legal battle to keep his records conceals, and Abrams took a grim view of the idea that the president’s records cannot be subpoenaed.

