Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams joined CNN’s Michael Smerconish this morning to talk about President Donald Trump giving Attorney General Bill Barr the authority to declassify documents related to the origins of the Russia probe.

“You can actually connect the dots on how the investigation started,” Abrams said, “starting with Carter Page back in 2013, moving to Papadopoulos, the day that the investigation actually starts officially on July 31st, 2016. So, the problem, the fundamental question with regard to this inquiry or investigation, is what is the serious credible allegation of wrongdoing up to this point?”

There are suspicions and questions, but Abrams asked, “Why do it this way? Why give the attorney general this sort of sweeping power to usurp all of the other intelligence agencies, with regard to classification, without any serious credible allegation of wrongdoing up to this point?”

At one point Smerconish asked if Democrats are being inconsistent in wanting to see everything from the Mueller report but “they don’t seem to want to know everything about the origin of the Russia probe.”

Abrams said there’s an issue of how you go about conducting the investigation:

“Typically, the way you do it, the inspector general of the FBI will go about investigating how did this happen. There was an investigation into the Hillary Clinton matter. We learned a lot about Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, in the context of that investigation. There’s an ongoing investigation into the FISA warrants that the inspector general is reviewing. That’s the way this is typically done, not by giving the attorney general this sort of sweeping power…They’re offering Barr really unprecedented power over these intelligence agencies and that’s what makes it different.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

