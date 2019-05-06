Dan Crenshaw Knocks Trump on The View: ‘The President Has a Bad Habit of Repeating What Putin Says’

One of the highest profile freshman Republicans in Congress believes President Donald Trump has a penchant for echoing the words of Vladimir Putin in public. And this Congressman believes the President ought not do that.

Appearing on The View Monday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) criticized the President for publicly regurgitating comments from Putin without scrutiny. Crenshaw made his remarks in response to a pointed question from Joy Behar.

“How is it that the Republican Party, your colleagues, can stand by this man when he is involved in this way with Russia?” Behar said. “I said last week I don’t want to see any of those Flag pins anymore on Republicans who don’t stand up against this guy for Russian meddling and other things that he’s done. It seems as though he’s unpatriotic. What do you say to that?”

Crenshaw said Behar was “overstating it,” but conceded that Trump can be too chummy with Putin.

“The president has a bad habit of repeating what Putin says to to the public,” Crenshaw said. “And he shouldn’t do that.

The congressman did go on to say that he believes certain policies the Trump administration has enacted have been tough on Russia — while his rhetoric might be more cheerful.

