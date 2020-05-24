comScore

David Axelrod Defends Trump’s Widely Criticized Trip to the Links: ‘Hypocritical’ to Bash Him if You Defended Obama Golfing

By Joe DePaoloMay 24th, 2020, 9:23 am

President Donald Trump’s trip to the golf course Saturday came under intense criticism, with the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approaching 100,000. But he did get one highly usual bit of support from a man who has been a fierce critic.

In a pair of tweets Saturday, David Axelrod — a senior political commentator for CNN who served as chief campaign strategist for former President Barack Obama — defended Trump from criticism over his hitting the links.

“I don’t often defend this @POTUS but I don’t begrudge him a round of golf,” Axelrod wrote. “Besides, it gives the rest of us a respite from those crazy tweets!”

Axelrod did concede that Trump was hypocritical in the past for having attacked Obama for playing golf. But, he argued, it is equally disingenuous for those who defended Obama then to attack Trump now.

“Yes, it’s hypocritical for @realDonaldTrump to have attacked @BarackObama for seeking some relief from the pressures of the presidency on the golf course when Trump has logged many more rounds,” Axelrod wrote. “It’s also hypocritical to attack Trump for it now if you defended Obama then.”

Axelrod’s take came under criticism from Democrats who believe the nature of the current crisis, plus Trump’s past attacks on Obama, make the president’s Saturday golf trip out of bounds.

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: