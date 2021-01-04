Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the “disgusting” release of President Donald Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger just days before his runoff election.

“I don’t think its really gonna affect our election,” Perdue said in a Sunday interview with Fox News’ Steve Hilton. “I’m still in shock that a member of the Republican Party would tape a sitting president and then leak that. That’s disgusting in my view.”

During his call with Trump, Raffensperger pushed back on several of the debunked voter fraud conspiracy theories the president has embraced since his defeat in the November election. Perdue took Trump’s side in the call, telling Hilton that Raffensperger had not provided answers about alleged election irregularities. He also re-upped his call for Raffensperger to resign.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]