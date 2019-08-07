President Donald Trump insinuated a direct connection between the Dayton shooter and Democratic Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday.

As Trump bashed the New York Times during a new Twitter diatribe about “fake news,” he eventually moved to highlight the news that the Dayton killer’s social media profile shows he supported liberal politicians and organizations like Antifa.

“I hope other news outlets will report this as opposed to Fake News. Thank you!” Trump said.

“Meanwhile, the Dayton, Ohio, shooter had a history of supporting political figures like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and ANTIFA.” @OANN I hope other news outlets will report this as opposed to Fake News. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

CNN, one of Trump’s favorite media punching bags, has reported on the contents of shooter’s now-deleted Twitter account. It’s worth noting, however, that unlike the El Paso shooting — where a racist and political motive was made clear thanks to a manifesto apparently left behind by the shooter — investigators have yet to determine the Dayton shooter’s motives, political or otherwise.

Trump’s tweets come two days after his White House address where he urged the country towards unity while offering a condemnation of the white supremacist ideas behind the El Paso shooting.

