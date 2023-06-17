‘Delay Delay Delay’: MSNBC Legal Analyst Says Don’t Expect Trump’s Trial To Start Soon ‘No Matter What Jack Smith Says’

Attorney and legal commentator Mark Zaid told MSNBC host Alex Witt on Saturday not to expect the trial of former President Donald Trump to start anytime soon “no matter what” FBI special counsel Jack Smith tells the American people.

Trump was indicted this week on 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. The 45th president is currently the frontrunner in the GOP nomination field and would potentially have the power to pardon himself if elected to office before or after his federal trial begins.

“I think the legal strategy of the Trump team is going to be to delay, delay, delay to get this past the 2024 election,” Zaid told Witt. “It’s in Trump’s interest to do so because obviously, if he could prevail in the election, the federal cases at least go away. He’ll be in charge of the Justice Department. There will be a lot of pretrial motions, particularly in the classified sphere.”

“And this is where Judge Cannon, in taking little steps, could have a significant lengthy impact depending on how long that process takes,” Zaid added. “Some of these cases or some of the decisions can be immediately appealed up to the 11th Circuit as well. And so there are a lot of factors that will come to play. But don’t expect this to be going to trial anytime soon, no matter what Jack Smith says for a speedy trial.”

Hours after the Justice Department unsealed the 44-page indictment of Trump earlier this week, Smith told reporters he would seek a “speedy trial” for the former president.

The indictment accuses Trump of obstructing the FBI and grand jury investigations, while concealing retention of classified documents. If convicted he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

