A Democratic congresswoman criticized President Donald Trump’s outburst over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saying he perpetrated a cover up, saying the president threw a “tantrum.”

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) was speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday, who asked about her “reaction today from the threat from President Trump to no longer work with Democrats while these oversight investigations are going on.”

Dean, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, said “I guess we all held out hope that this would be the one thing that the person who claims to be the greatest dealmaker in the world would want to be a part of for the good of the American people.”

“I’m totally not surprised at the tantrum that the president pulled,” Dean said. “Imagine that, that this president held out and said, I will no longer talk to you, no longer negotiate for the good of the American people.”

Dean went on to criticize Trump’s posturing that he is exonerated by special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference.

“The Mueller report says very clearly, A: we’re not looking for collusion, because that’s not a legally binding thing, and B: there was many pieces of evidence of obstruction of justice, directly by this president,” Dean said.

Dean re-iterated Pelosi’s claims about Trump obstructing the investigation, she told Tapper “the president and his minions are involved in a cover-up.”

Watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

