Rep. Al Green (D-TX) says his move to force a vote on filing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump is an “opportunity to punish” the president following his condemned tweets.

Green spoke with CNN’s Manu Raju Wednesday about his move to force a vote on articles of impeachment. Green has previously attempted a vote on impeaching Trump, though his earlier effort didn’t attract much support.

“We should go forward as expeditiously as possible, and we should do so because yesterday we convicted the president,” Green said, referring to the vote to condemn Trump’s tweets attack minority congresswomen. “Today we have the opportunity to punish.”

Raju asked why Green was not waiting for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to the House scheduled for next week.

“The Mueller hearing has nothing to do with what we’re doing right now. The Mueller hearing is about obstruction,” Green contended. “This is about bigotry and racism.”

Raju reported Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) told him it’s not “the wisest time” to move forward on impeachment, given that the Mueller hearing has not happened.

“Leadership is not eager for this vote because it puts some of their members in a tricky spot,” Raju said.

