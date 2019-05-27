Congressman Gerry Connolly (D- VA) said today it’s “despicable” for President Donald Trump to side with Kim Jong Un to bash a political rival.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted that he “smiled” at North Korea’s insult to Joe Biden and got a lot of criticism, including from one Republican congressman:

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Connolly told CNN’s Jim Acosta it’s “repugnant” for Trump to side with “the most infamous dictator in the world” in any context:

“To side with him against an American political figure––who after all have given a lot to this country, and who is still recovering from the loss of his son who was a brave young man and fought for his country in Iraq––I think is just a despicable act. And unfathomable. Maybe he’s suffering severe jet lag. Or maybe he’s suffering something else.”

