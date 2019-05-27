comScore
video

Dem Rep. Connolly: ‘Despicable’ for Trump to Side With Kim Jong Un Over Biden, Maybe He’s ‘Suffering Severe Jet Lag’

By Josh FeldmanMay 27th, 2019, 6:44 pm

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D- VA) said today it’s “despicable” for President Donald Trump to side with Kim Jong Un to bash a political rival.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted that he “smiled” at North Korea’s insult to Joe Biden and got a lot of criticism, including from one Republican congressman:

Connolly told CNN’s Jim Acosta it’s “repugnant” for Trump to side with “the most infamous dictator in the world” in any context:

“To side with him against an American political figure––who after all have given a lot to this country, and who is still recovering from the loss of his son who was a brave young man and fought for his country in Iraq––I think is just a despicable act. And unfathomable. Maybe he’s suffering severe jet lag. Or maybe he’s suffering something else.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: