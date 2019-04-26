Dem Rep on Jail Time Threat to Trump Officials Over Subpoenas: You Go to War With Congress ‘At Your Own Peril’

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D- Virginia), who serves on the House Oversight Committee, appeared on CNN this morning to talk about Congress’ fight with the White House and his threat to officials refusing to comply with subpoenas.

Connolly said yesterday that they will make sure to take all possible action if officials called to testify before Congress refuse to do so, including “whether that’s going to court and getting that citation enforced, whether it’s fines, whether it’s possible incarceration.”

He told CNN’s Brianna Keilar Trump is behind this “constitutional clash” and “he may not like it but that’s the process in our constitutional framework.”

Keilar asked about him threatening fines or even jail time, and on what point it comes to that.

“I don’t threaten anybody,” Connolly said, “I am simply pointing out Congress has immense powers, and if you want to go to war with Congress, you do so at your own peril.”

