President Donald Trump capped off his Saturday morning tweetstorm with a claim that if anyone but him wins in 2020, there will be a “market crash.”

The Trump Economy is setting records, and has a long way up to go….However, if anyone but me takes over in 2020 (I know the competition very well), there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before! KEEP AMERICA GREAT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto read the tweet aloud for Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) this morning.

“You know, if it weren’t so serious,” Cardin said, “I would find the president’s tweets amusing. The language he uses is just off the charts. No one president is responsible for what happens in the long-term economic growth of America. We see cycles and we see that it takes time.”

He said Trump’s policies will hurt U.S. economic growth and said, “President Obama and the last Congress deserves credit for planting the seeds for the growth in our economy. The bottom line is no one president, no one administration is responsible for what happens to our economy, and yeah, I find that President Trump takes credit for anything that he says is going well, and has never made a mistake in his life.”

Cavuto responded, “But the fact that this has continued under him after Barack Obama, are you surprised at that?”

Cardin said, “I think our economy, the basis of our economy is strong. We have some major concerns.”

