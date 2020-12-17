Dem Senator Lauds Trump for Vaccine Rollout in Floor Speech: Warp Speed Looks Like a ‘Dramatic Success’

A top Democratic Senator is praising President Donald Trump’s administration for the speedy development and rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

In a speech on the Senate floor Thursday, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) lauded the White House for their role in getting an approved vaccine to market before year’s end.

“The Warp Speed project appears to be a dramatic success,” Durbin said. “I pray that it will be. Although I’ve been a frequent critic of this administration, I want to give them credit for organizing this effectively, and delivering a vaccine in a timely way. Almost amazing timely way in this pandemic that we face.”

Durbin, though, reserved the bulk of his praise for those who were actually in the lab.

“I thank all who were involved in it,” Durbin said. “Especially the scientists and researchers who didn’t give up until they found these vaccines.”

The senator’s remarks came during a speech in which he was lobbying for a stimulus agreement to be reached in order to avoid a government shutdown. Durbin particularly stressed the need for funding medical research.

“I don’t think there is an American alive today who doesn’t value medical research more today than they did a year ago,” Durbin said.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

