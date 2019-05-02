A number of Democratic Senators have signed their names to a letter which accuses President Donald Trump’s administration of not taking the threat of white supremacist terrorism seriously.

In the letter addressed to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray — signed by 2020 contenders Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) among others — the Democratic senators criticized the top Department of Justice officials for downplaying the threat.

“Last week, DOJ and the FBI finally briefed Senate Judiciary Committee staff on the domestic terrorism threat, nearly six months after the briefing was requested,” the senators wrote. “The briefing reinforced our concerns that the Trump Administration is not taking this threat as seriously as it should be.”

The senators went on to blast the President’s reaction to the New Zealand Mosque shooting, and asked Barr and Wray if they share Trump’s position.

“After the New Zealand mosque massacre, President Trump was asked whether he thought white nationalism was a growing threat,” they wrote. “He responded: ‘I don’t, really … I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess.’ Do you agree with the President’s remarks?”

Read the full letter below, via Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

BREAKING: White supremacist violence is on the rise, but the Trump Administration has stopped tracking it as a separate category of domestic terrorism. Read my letter with @CoryBooker to AG Bill Barr on this outrage: pic.twitter.com/lzY1hBJdqR — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 2, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com