Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan was asked about reports that Donald Trump offered to pardon McAleenan if got into trouble for ignoring asylum laws, and delivered an answer that fell well short of a complete denial.

At a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Thursday, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) asked McAleenan about reports that Trump offered the then-Customs and Border Protection chief a pardon if he got into trouble for instructing agents to ignore asylum laws by denying entry to migrants at the border.

“Multiple reports indicate that the president told you and other DHS personnel, at Calexico California, that he would offer pardons for any illegal conduct denying entry to migrants,” Leahy said. “When you were asked about this incident, you stated that you had never been asked to do anything unlawful by the president, and I take you at your word.”

“But the reports don’t allege he specifically directed you to engage in illegal conduct,” Leahy pointed out, and asked “So if we could clarify this, because they’re having so many reports, has the president ever discussed offering pardons or any other protection if you were other DHS personnel were to be punished for engaging in unlawful or inappropriate conduct at the border?”

“Senator, respectfully, I’ve had the opportunity to answer this question multiple times in the media and elsewhere, again, I have not been asked to do anything unlawful by the president of the United States or anyone else in the administration,” McAleenan replied, repeating the statement DHS gave at the time of the reports. “We would not allow our men and women to be asked to to do that either, as leaders.”

“Was there any offer made that if you did something unlawful, you would be getting a pardon?” Leahy asked.

“Not, eh, no, Senator,” McAleenan said, “that is not the context of a conversation, and really, in this role, I’m not going to be comfortable speaking about conversations with the president on any matters, including border security.”

McAleenan’s response seems to leave open the possibility, if not downright confirming, that the subject of pardoning Border Patrol officials came up in some context during that meeting with Trump, but McAleenan refused to elaborate.

Watch the clip above, via PBS.

