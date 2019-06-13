First-son Donald Trump Jr. threatened to campaign against Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) this morning, saying that he plans to visit the anti-Trump lawmaker next “primary season.”

“See you soon Justin,” Don Jr. tweeted in response to a poll showing Amash’s Republican primary challenger 16 points ahead of him. “I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season.”

See you soon Justin… I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season. https://t.co/dZzDU9240V — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2019

The eldest Trump son’s tweet comes just after news circulated Wednesday that President Donald Trump has discussed supporting Amash’s primary challenger with Vice President Mike Pence and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) in response to the libertarian lawmaker announcing his support for impeachment. Trump has called Amash a “lightweight” and “a loser” after the lawmaker accused him of engaging “in impeachable conduct.”

Despite the poll numbers and Trump’s possible support of his challenger, Amash is still confident he can win re-election, telling The Hill yesterday:

“I’ve spent my whole time in office under fire from different people, so it doesn’t worry me. I’ve had multiple elections where people thought I was the underdog and won by large margins. I don’t really worry about any of that stuff. I have a lot of confidence in what I’m doing, in the American people, and especially the people in my district, First I’m not going to lose, and second, I don’t have any regrets about doing the right thing. I didn’t run for office to sell out my principles to the party or to any one person.”

[image via Bob Levey/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com