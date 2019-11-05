In his new book Triggered, President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. questioned how people can label his father a “racist” when he let him “hang out” with late pop star Michael Jackson as a child.

“Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it?” wrote Trump Jr. “If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it.”

Trump Jr. also reportedly reveals in the book that “Michael Jackson lived in Trump Tower and came over to play video games with him and Eric,” according to Bloomberg.

Before his death in 2009, Jackson was repeatedly at the center of child sex abuse allegations.

These allegations continued after his death, with an HBO documentary about some of the allegations titled Leaving Neverland airing earlier this year.

President Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump has also written about Jackson’s relationship with her family.

According to the Washington Times, she claimed in her 2017 book Raising Trump that, “The only person who had an open invitation to come to the triplex for playdates whenever he wanted was Michael Jackson.”

“The King of Pop lived in Trump Tower and was a good friend of the whole family. He’d stop by and chat with Donald and me for a few minutes, and then he’d go up to the kids’ floor to hang out for hours and hours,” Trump continued, adding, “Michael was a thirty-year-old kid… He was a child himself in a man’s body, tender, sweet and gentle. I never believed the accusations that he molested those kids. There’s no way he could have hurt anyone.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]