Don Jr. in New Book: Driving Past the Graves at Arlington, I ‘Thought of All the Attacks We’d Already Suffered as a Family’

Donald Trump Jr., in his new book, compared the plight of the Trump family to that of soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

In an excerpt from his just-released “Triggered” (flagged by Business Insider), Trump Jr. described how he felt visiting Arlington on the day before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“I rarely get emotional, if ever,” he wrote. “I guess you’d call me hyper-rational, stoic. Yet as we drove past the rows of white grave markers, in the gravity of the moment, I had a deep sense of the importance of the presidency and a love of our country … In that moment, I also thought of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed — voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off of the office.'”

Later in the book, Trump Jr. wrote, “Frankly, it was a big sacrifice, costing us millions and millions of dollars annually … Of course, we didn’t get any credit whatsoever from the mainstream media, which now does not surprise me at all.”

