Don Jr. Retweets Suggestion U.S. Send China a Balloon With Hilariously Unflattering Portrayal of His Father

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a meme about the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday, raising eyebrows for an image that was a not-so-flattering portrayal of former President Donald Trump.

The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless memes.

The discovery of an aerial vehicle apparently intent on espionage floating across the United States predictably became the subject of partisan political chatter, with Republicans criticizing President Joe Biden for not taking action to bring down the balloon earlier, and then Democrats firing back when it was reported that other spy balloons had entered U.S. airspace during the Trump administration. (The ex-president blasted such reports as “FAKE DISINFORMATION” in a Truth Social post Sunday.)

As for Trump Jr., on Friday he tweeted that we should “just let good people of Montana do their thing,” and shoot the balloon down, something that was physically impossible to do from the ground.

The eldest Trump spawn has moved on from his nonsensical tweet ignoring the laws of physics to tweet a meme about the balloon on Sunday, sharing a screenshot of a tweet that said “Honestly, if I were Trump, I’d be flying this beauty over Beijing by morning,” along with several photos of a balloon that went viral in 2018 for its imagery of the 45th president as a pudgy, angry baby, complete with diaper and a cell phone for him to tweet.

The “Trump baby blimp” was designed and intended to troll Trump during a visit to London, and the image of the screeching inflatable infant has often been used as a meme to mock him.

But apparently the president’s son finds it amusing. “Not gonna lie… this is funny,” wrote Trump Jr. with his retweet.

Not gonna lie… this is funny. pic.twitter.com/KBnQmPBMUe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2023

Here’s a screenshot in case dear ol’ dad gives Junior a call and he deletes it:

