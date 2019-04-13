Don Jr. Rips Chris Hayes’ Claim President Trump Endangered Ilhan Omar: ‘Stupid Logic’

First son Donald Trump Jr. blasted Chris Hayes on Saturday, insisting that the MSNBC’s host’s logic was “stupid” when he tweeted out that President Donald Trump had endangered the life of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

On Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted out this video showing a snippet from Omar’s speech interspersed with images from 9/11.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

The tweet was slammed by those who warned Trump was playing a dangerous game.

Among those was Hayes, who wrote this: “The President is actively and willfully endangering the life of a member of Congress.”

The President is actively and willfully endangering the life of a member of Congress. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 12, 2019

Trump Jr. fired back.

“Yea, he should really stop quoting her directly,” Trump Jr. tweeted on Saturday morning. “By your stupid logic does all of your network’s insane leftist commentary and lies over the last 2 years ‘actively and willfully’ endanger the life of the President? Asking for people who actually like America and Americans.”

Yea, he should really stop quoting her directly. By your stupid logic does all of your network’s insane leftist commentary and lies over the last 2 years “actively and willfully” endanger the life of the President? Asking for people who actually like America and Americans. https://t.co/8gyGxb6zIs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2019

Leading Democrats have also come forward panning President Trump’s Omar video, calling it both “disgusting and dangerous.”

