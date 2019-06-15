CNN’s Don Lemon teed off on President Donald Trump Friday night for his comments about being open to foreign dirt in 2020 and his subsequent walk-back.

Trump talked on Fox & Friends about conversations he’s had with foreign leaders and remarked, “Gee, if they say we don’t like your opponent, am I supposed to put the president of France––am I supposed to report him to the FBI?”

“That makes absolutely no sense,” Lemon said. “The president is comparing meetings with world leaders to taking dirt on your political rivals from foreigners, when obviously there is no comparison. Absolutely no one would suggest that the President of the United States can’t have conversations with foreign leaders without reporting them to the FBI. Nobody’s saying that at all.”

He blasted Trump for “distracting and deflecting from something he doesn’t want you to pay attention to, something that he screwed up. He wants to distract you from the fact that he said this.”

Lemon reviewed Trump’s comments to George Stephanopoulos about being open to accepting foreign dirt before showing more clips from the attempt at a clean-up on Fox News.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com