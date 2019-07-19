Don Lemon: Trump Showing ‘True Colors’ After ‘Failed Attempt to Convince You’ He Didn’t Like ‘Send Her Back’

CNN host Don Lemon said President Donald Trump is showing his “true colors” by defending his supporters who chanted “send her back” at Wednesday’s rally in North Carolina.

On Friday, Trump backed off from his earlier criticism of the chant dubbing those who were chanting as “patriots” despite previously suggesting he didn’t like it that much.

“Those people in North Carolina, that stadium was packed,” Trump said during a photo-op at the White House. “It was a record crowd. And I could have filled it 10 times, as you know. Those are incredible people. They are incredible patriots. But I’m unhappy when a congresswoman goes and says, ‘I’m going to be the president’s nightmare.'”

Lemon started off this show on Friday night by showing the clip of Trump’s words praising those who chanted “Send her back.”

“So the president insisting that his supporters in the crowd chanting send her back that they were true patriots,” said after the clip ended. “Because they agree with him. And falsely repeating a slur that any of those four congresswomen or color hate our country. Because they disagree with him.”

He added that that is why Trump tweeted in the first place.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” Lemon then read from Trump’s tweet before nothing Trump’s tweet was “ignoring that fact all of those Congresswomen are American citizens” and the tweet was the reason the chant happened in the first place.

“Well, today the president of the United States showing his true colors,” Lemon then continued on, referring to his new remarks from today. “After yesterday’s failed attempt to convince you that he didn’t like that ‘send her back’ chant.”

Watch above, via CNN.

