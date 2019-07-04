Any visitors hoping to grab a closer look at the tanks and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington today will likely be disappointed, as President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” has apparently cut off the area of the speech from the general public.

Reporters posted the pictures of the fencing Thursday afternoon.

There are plenty of fences keeping non-ticket holders away from Trump’s speech and the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/Vzq15vLw5T — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 4, 2019

The gates through the Reflecting Pool in case any member of the general public tried hopping into the water to get closer https://t.co/3sraxhgR0l — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 4, 2019

It appears most of the folks down on the National Mall won’t be able to get very close to the tanks and military vehicles down by the Lincoln Memorial. That area is behind a lot of fencing and security (accessible to VIP’s and other ticketed guests). pic.twitter.com/2iWoyxqnip — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 4, 2019

The fencing extends into the famous Reflecting Pool with a line of fences apparently dropped into the pool to divide one side from the other. According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, the area behind the fencing will only be accessible for VIPs and ticketed guests to Trump’s address. on the National Mall.

