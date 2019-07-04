comScore

Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ Blocked Off by Fencing Dropped in Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

By Connor MannionJul 4th, 2019, 4:12 pm

Any visitors hoping to grab a closer look at the tanks and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington today will likely be disappointed, as President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” has apparently cut off the area of the speech from the general public.

Reporters posted the pictures of the fencing Thursday afternoon.

The fencing extends into the famous Reflecting Pool with a line of fences apparently dropped into the pool to divide one side from the other. According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, the area behind the fencing will only be accessible for VIPs and ticketed guests to Trump’s address. on the National Mall.

[Image via Ian Langsdon/AFP/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: