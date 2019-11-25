comScore

‘Dropping Like a Rock: Trump Gets Fact-Checked After Wild Claim That Impeachment Support is in the 20s

By Joe DePaoloNov 25th, 2019, 9:13 am

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

As President Donald Trump’s false claims, exaggerations, and outright lies go, this one is a whopper.

In a Monday morning tweet, the president claimed that the percentage of Americans who want him to be impeachmed is “dropping like a rock.”

“Support for Impeachment is dropping like a rock, down into the 20’s in some Polls,” Trump wrote.

This claim appears to be a doozy. As David Martosko of the Daily Mail points out, the lowest known percentage in any recent poll done on the impeachment inquiry is 43 — from an Emerson University poll released last week.

Martosko went on to note that the Emerson survey shows just 23.6% of independents support impeachment.

But overall, the number is well into the 40s. According to data compiled by Fivethirtyeight, the last poll to show impeachment support below 40 percent was conducted in late September by Reuters/Ipsos — well before the hearings began. Most of the polls conducted in November put the number between 45-48 percent.

Twitter swiftly fact-checked Trump’s latest fantastical claim:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: