Drudge Report Features Photoshopped Pic of Trump in a Prison Jumpsuit

Matt Drudge, the creator of influential news aggregator Drudge Report, featured an image of President Donald Trump in a prison jumpsuit on his website.

The image is placed above an article from Mediaite’s Reed Richardson, which quotes Fox News host Sean Hannity urging the president to issue pardons for both himself and all of his family members before he leaves office in January.

On Monday, Hannity told to pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell that Joe Biden’s incoming administration has been encouraged to investigate and prosecute the president — presumably inspiring Drudge’s featured image.

“I watched [former Justice Department deputy and 2019 House impeachment adviser] Andrew Weissman come out and literally say Biden’s AG needs to go after Donald Trump,” Hannity said to Powell. “I’m like, the President out the door needs to pardon his whole family and himself because they want this witch-hunt to go on in perpetuity, they’re so full of rage and insanity against the President.”

Drudge is notably a conservative who was once a supporter of the president, but his stance has clearly changed as the Drudge Report has increasingly featured articles criticizing Trump.

Drudge, back in April, made a rare public comment in response to Trump, who had previously slammed the Drudge Report for criticizing him.

“The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report’s 26 year-history,” Drudge tweeted in response to Trump’s claim that the website was losing visitors. “Heartbreaking that it has been under such tragic circumstances.”

