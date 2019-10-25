The Drudge Report apparently has information that former President Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone is set to break a gag order and publicly talk about impeachment.

The news aggregator posted a top-side link saying “ROGER STONE BREAK SILENCE: Set to discuss impeachment… Under what circumstances President would resign, Developing…”

The item links back to the front page of The Drudge Report, apparently indicating this is original reporting from editor Matt Drudge.

Stone was arrested earlier this year as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Stone faces multiple charges, including charges of lying to Congress and obstructing an investigation.

A federal judge has imposed a gag order on Stone, and later strengthened it to bar Stone from posting any commentary on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook “on any subject” after Stone apparently threatened Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Instagram by posting an image of her next to crosshairs.

Earlier this week, Stone lost an appeal seeking to break the gag order so it is unclear how he will speak publicly about impeachment without violating the standing order. Stone’s attorney told Politico that he was disappointed in the ruling and did not elaborate on any plans to further challenge the gag order.

Stone’s trial is set to begin on Nov. 5.

