Former Immigrations and Customs Enforcement acting director Tom Homan took to the Fox News airwaves to blast the Democratic lawmakers who questioned him at a hearing.

The hearing was marked by Rep. Gerry Connolly erupting in anger at immigration officials over the allegations of mistreatment of migrants at the border, and snapping at Homan when he tried to interject.

“Representative Gerry Connolly from Virginia. You know, he threw out dirt and wouldn’t let me respond. It was about political theater. He ran out of there like a little girl. He’s a coward. He didn’t want to hear my response,” Homan said on Lou Dobbs Tonight Friday.

Homan was interviewed by Gregg Jarrett, who took time to criticize the lawmakers on the panel before actually interviewing Homan.

“The treatment of you was nothing short of appalling, in particular [Rep.] Jesus Garcia who accused you of being racist, which is what uninformed people do when they don’t have a good argument,” Jarrett said.

“This is about resisting this president, about open borders. They don’t want to hear the truth,” Homan said.

“I commend you for saying that they should be ashamed of themselves,” Jarrett responded.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

