During his marathon Fox & Friends interview yesterday, President Donald Trump mentioned that former acting ICE director and Fox News contributor Thomas Homan will be joining his administration as the border czar.

Following that announcement, reports surfaced that Homan was “caught by surprise.” CNN said that, per senior White House officials, “the details of a position are still being worked out and conversations are ongoing.”

This morning, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto asked Homan about the president’s announcement.

Homan said, “I think yesterday’s announcement, I think the White House made it clear it was kind of premature.”

He said he’s been in talks with the White House and turned down the job when first offered “because I didn’t think the job was structured right and I didn’t think it had the proper authority.”

He laid out what he thinks the job should entail before saying, “As of right now, I am not accepting the job, but you know, the discussions will continue.”

Cavuto emphasized that this was directly announced by the president himself, with some details.

“Apparently he didn’t run that by you,” he added.

“I respect this president greatly, and I’ll never say never,” Homan said, before adding that while he hasn’t accepted a position yet, he’s having these discussions in the first place because he loves his country and he’s concerned about what’s happening on the border.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

